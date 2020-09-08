As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, September 8, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., SA Live turns 6! Celebrate our birthday with us! We have crafts, cake, balloons and more!

Rhonda Hollon, of Cakes Couture in New Braunfels, is the master baker behind our birthday cake today. Check it out below.

Balloons Boutique SA blew up a brilliant display for us in the KSAT garden so we could celebrate, and our producer, John Marr, came up with fun crafts for Fiona and Jen to make for some added birthday fun.

We need your help to celebrate! Caption the photo below on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook, Twitter - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for deals, sneak peeks and more!

Also on the show today, Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo reaches out to a fellow zoo impacted by Hurricane Laura to help out, and it’s Inclusion Tuesday with our friends at Morgan’s Wonderland! They’re going to tell us about their virtual gala and how you can help out this beacon of inclusiveness in San Antonio.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.