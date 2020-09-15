As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, September 15, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, we’re kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month and getting ready for Diez y Seis de Septiembre with tasty cocktails, virtual events, Hispanic-owned businesses, gluten-free baking kits and more.

Kristen Ortiz with Dulce Vida Spirits will be mixing up some fun cocktails for us on the show today. Plus, support local Hispanic-owned businesses! Jen put together a list for us:

Also on the show today, tech expert Katie Linendoll with cool gadgets for learning at home, gluten-free baking kits for the whole family with Little GF Chefs, DIY wood restoration so you can spruce up your home with Minwax and more.

