Tired of your glasses getting all fogged up while wearing a face mask?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we have to wear masks or face coverings in public to keep our respiratory droplets to ourselves and help maintain a safe distance from others during the ongoing pandemic, it can be difficult to see when wearing glasses that tend to get fogged up.

If you are constantly tired of having to clean your glasses every time you wear a mask, there are options to consider, including LASIK eye surgery, said Richard Doinoff, operations manager at Manrique Custom Vision Center.

“At least 60 percent of our patients now are coming in because their glasses are fogged up with their mask on, and it’s very irritating and it’s making the contacts dry out faster,” Doinoff said.

To help individuals who have astigmatism or nearsightedness, LASIK surgery can treat and/or improve those conditions so you don’t have to rely on glasses or contacts, according to Manrique Custom Vision Center.

As we adjust to this “new normal” considering the pandemic, it’s still important to follow up on your vision exams.

If you’ve been thinking of improving your eyesight, now could be a good time, Doinoff said.

To get a better picture of what LASIK eye surgery entails, Manrique Custom Vision Center said that patients can work, drive a vehicle, watch TV, socialize, exercise and use a computer -- often as soon as a day after the procedure.

There is little downtime associated with LASIK.

Dr. Carlos Manrique, a board-certified ophthalmologist who has performed more than 50,000 laser vision correction procedures, even offers virtual consultations.

Manrique Custom Vision Center is open and is doing its part to keep its patients and staff safe.

The vision center has enhanced its procedures with the following measures:

The staff is wearing masks and gloves.

Patients are screened with a temperature check once at their appointment.

Social distancing is practiced, with people staying 6 feet apart.

Everything that is touched is sterilized by the staff.

Watch the video above for a special offer from Manrique Custom Vision Center.