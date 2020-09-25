As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 25, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, a safe way to play ball while social distancing! Plus, SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular, Get Fit Friday, service dogs, an “Ozark” star and more.

First, it’s National Daughters Day and we want to see pics of the daughters in your life! Share your photos on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages!

Jen’s live at SeaWorld San Antonio to give us a sneak peek at the marine park’s Halloween Spooktacular event! It runs from today until November 1.

Mike is going off the rails with a fun sport called “knockerball," and guess what? It’s safe for social distancing! Check out the Military City Knockerball website for more info.

Plus, it’s Get Fit Friday and Fiona is taking us out to EnergyX Fitness for a great fall workout, learn what it takes to train service dogs for veterans, $2 movies this fall for kids at Santikos Theaters and more.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.