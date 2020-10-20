4 tips on how to maintain youthful looking skin for upcoming holidays

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Slowly but surely, South Texas is slowly beginning to get a reprieve from the summer heat, and soon, cold weather will be upon us, but the change in weather can be tough on our bodies, especially on our skin and hair.

The dry air of cold temperatures draws moisture away from it, and as a result, we can end up with cracked and dehydrated skin.

Now is an opportune time to step up the beauty game to ensure you can preserve a healthy complexion.

Here are four suggestions to reduce wrinkles and fine lines from view, starting now.

1. Apply daily SPF moisturizer daily year-round.

Even though we may not be experiencing 100-degree weather in fall, it’s still critical to protect your skin from excessive sun exposure. Apply SPF moisturizer before you head outside. Even if you’re in the shade, you can still get burned. Skin is delicate and can be damaged by UV rays during any type of weather.

2. Get your beauty sleep.

While we have more free time on our hands due to the pandemic, now more than ever it’s important to invest in your overall health by getting a good night’s rest to look rested and youthful.

3. Maintain a healthy diet and drink water.

You may have heard the term, “You are what you eat.” According to beauty experts, eating the proper foods can also play a huge part in getting younger-looking skin. Fish high in omega-3 fatty acids can help in the formation of prostaglandins that hydrate your skin. Vegetables that contain antioxidants, along with fruits like blueberries, blackberries and raspberries are known to be great for skin.

4. Try a protective skincare serum.

Do you have smile lines or wrinkles you want to hide? Consider trying a product like Plexaderm Rapid Reduction Serum.

The company says the serum can help to reduce problem areas in less than 10 minutes.

Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin. The product smooths fine lines, firms skin, redefines facial contours, improves skin density, refines skin texture and minimizes the size of visible pores.