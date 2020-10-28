BiblioTech Public Library connects Bexar County residents with free digital resources

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Connection with others is more important than ever right now, and one way to connect to the world is through reading.

Bexar County BiblioTech, an all-digital library that is free, started as the first bookless library in the world. BiblioTech is free for all Bexar County residents, employees and taxpayers.

A library card allows you to check out ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers, music and movies. BiblioTech offers active learning through free access to Lynda.com, Mango Languages, Treehouse and Universal Class.

Toyota is helping to spread awareness about BiblioTech in its partnership to serve the community during the pandemic.

“It was really an innovative way for us to serve our community, and Toyota saw the potential of the program,” said Sandy Nott, vice president of Administration and Production Control. “The focus on technology and community-based activity was very important to us.”

All of the BiblioTech content and collections online are available 24/7.

“You can imagine in today’s connected world the ability to access the internet affects everything we do, whether its health care, quality education or just simply job hunting,” Nott said. “Unfortunately, there’s a gap in such access with a digital divide, if you will, that’s more prevalent in underserved communities, and BiblioTech reaches out to people so they don’t get left behind."

