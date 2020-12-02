Sound Sessions: Sierra Lynn’s new single out now

SAN ANTONIO – The power of music--it’s been an outlet for many amid the pandemic. For local singer-songwriter, Sierra Lynn, now’s a good time as ever to release her new inspirational single, “Fight”.

Sierra Lynn's new single, "Fight", is available to purchase on all popular streaming platforms. (KSAT)

Her vocals are soulful and captivating blending inspiration from blues to rock.

After receiving several callbacks for The Voice in 2013, she competed in the Karaoke World Championship where she finished 6th in the nation.

Sierra Lynn performs onstage. (KSAT)

Check out her website for more on Sierra Lynn, including videos and upcoming shows.