SAN ANTONIO – This Friday is National Puzzle Day! Fiona and Mike rounded up a few fun puzzles you can put together with your family.

Puzzles are a great pastime for the family. Mike says he put one together with his boys and (magically) no one touched their phones! Here are the four puzzles they mentioned on Wednesday:

Watch the video above to see which puzzles are for which age group.

Related:

- 4 fun ideas for your next family game night