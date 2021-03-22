As seen on SA Live - Monday, March 22, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., spring patio upgrades and herbs, a Houston BBQ joint comes to San Antonio, yoga by candlelight and more.

Chica Verde joins Mike and Fiona for a fun Friday revamp. She’s sharing tips on how to spruce up your patio for spring.

Painting with a Twist gives us a lesson on hydrangea painting. It’s a fun and safe outing idea for adults if you’re wining, or for the whole family if you’re not.

Jen is transporting us to a hot yoga studio where you can stretch and relax by candlelight. Find more information about classes at House of RhythOM Yoga here.

Ad

David Elder paid a visit to San Antonio’s new Pinkerton’s BBQ location and today, we have the extended interview with brand new footage from Texas Eats!

Plus, birthday freebies for March birthdays, at places like CVS Pharmacy, Taco Cabana, Kona Grill, Maggiano’s Little Italy and Alamo Drafthouse.

Plus, Jane McDaniel with the Irish Cultural Society of San Antonio shares the rich history of Irish herbs at San Antonio Botanical Garden, and we’re going to see a performance by the Inishfree School of Irish Dancing in San Antonio.

Ad

What do you want to see on the San Antonio Monopoly board? Let us know @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

🤩 San Antonio is getting a Monopoly game! The creators want to know what you think should be on it! Comment below! 🤩 Posted by SA Live on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.