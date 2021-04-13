Nominate a selfless caregiver in the 5th annual Excellence in Caregiving Awards

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you know a compassionate caregiver who goes above and beyond to help an individual or group of people with special needs?

If you know someone like this in your life, you can nominate that unsung hero for an Excellence in Caregiving Award, presented by The Gordon Hartman Family Foundation.

“Our mission here is to support those individuals with special needs,” said Brooke Kearney, Chief Mission Officer for Morgan’s Wonderland Inclusion Program. “We’ve come across many caregivers who are just amazing people. And so we’re asking for individuals to be nominated and be awarded and really have that spotlight shine on them at our event.”

Nominations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. CST on May 31, and winners will be honored at a ceremony and dinner scheduled for Sept. 24 at Morgan’s Wonderland.

Proceeds benefit the Morgan’s Wonderland Inclusion Foundation.

“Caregivers are some of the most amazing people in our community that support individuals with special needs or disabilities through their activities of daily living,” Kearney said. “These individuals are sometimes paid and a lot of times unpaid, and they’re there to make sure that individuals can still interact successfully within their community.”

One in four people in America has a disability, and in 2020, it was estimated that one in five Americans is a caregiver for a child or an adult with special needs, according to Morgan’s Wonderland.

“The typical age of a caregiver is between the ages of 40, 45 and 60 for power,” Kearney said. “Through our experience, we know that there are caregivers in our community as young as 16 and some that are older that are really making a difference.”

Anybody who’s eligible, any person of any age across the entire world that is compassionate and dedicated, that’s a caregiver, is eligible to be nominated for the Excellence in Caregiving Awards.

Morgan’s Wonderland encourages you to nominate that special someone today.

To nominate a caregiver, click or tap here to learn more.