6 healthy choices for blood sugar control

SAN ANTONIO – If you are diabetic, prediabetic or just watching your sugar intake it can be difficult to find snacks to help keep it in check.
Lifestyle expert and type 1 diabetic Danica McAdam shares six products for snack time and blood sugar control.
- Sukrin USA carries a range of all-natural, zero-calorie, and low-carb sugar alternatives. Plus, they carry naturally gluten-free and fat-reduced flours and gluten-free bake mixes. The Sukrin range of products is perfect for those wanting to live a healthier life and for those needing a special diet without gluten, low in carbs and without sugar. Sukrin brand has grown to become the dominant health brand within its category in all of Scandinavia and large parts of Europe, and numerous awards and honors have been bestowed upon the Sukrin range of products.
- How about eating crackers that are just about 1 carb per cracker? Top Seedz handmade crackers are the “chameleon of crackers’' as they can be served with anything yet are filled with wholesome ingredients and yummy seeds that have a slew of good-for-you benefits. Created on the belief that good food equals good performance, Top Seedz are gluten-free, grain free and vegan. They are made from pumpkin, sesame, sunflower and flax seeds. Choose from one of their five delicious flavors such as 6 Seed, Sea Salt, Rosemary, Cumin, or Magic Maple Roasted seeds.
- PBfit Sugar-Free was created so you can enjoy the benefits of peanut butter with zero added sugar. It has 87% less fat than traditional peanut butter, and about 1/3 the calories. PBfit Sugar-Free replaced the low-glycemic coconut sugar in traditional PBfit with a monk fruit blend to create a similar delicious flavor that’s still non-GMO, gluten-free and kosher.
- For Joy helps you hydrate and relax simultaneously. All three flavors of this hemp-infused bottled iced-tea are delicious and do not taste sweet. It has no added sugar and will not raise your blood sugar. After being introduced to CBD and the benefits of how hemp-infused products were affecting active lifestyles, the For Joy founders wanted to create a CBD beverage that was delicious and free of any artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors, and even added natural flavoring. They wanted a whole product that was beneficial, not just from the CBD.
- NuJo is a prebiotic superfood made from 100% organic ingredients. NuJo is your energy coffee alternative that is excellent at not raising blood sugars, unlike coffee. You can drink it hot or iced. Each purchase helps support families within the foster care community. NuJo has only 6 ingredients and all of them are 100% organic superfoods, including roasted chicory and quinoa combined with orange peel, allspice and cloves. NuJo’s founder sends a portion of their proceeds directly to National Angels, a nonprofit organization that is creating change in the lives of children by lending support to families within the Foster Care system across the United States.
- The bonus item, with Simplicity Teas you receive a package every month made of artisan loose leaf teas hand-curated by tea experts. Each tea is created with a purpose such as optimized digestion, a mid-day pick me up or a night time tincture for a restful night’s sleep.