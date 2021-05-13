Now hiring: This group is offering bonuses for referring friends, plus extras for signing

Are you looking for a job?
If you’re available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Crest Staffing is hiring for all positions and shifts at a job fair.
Starting pay is $15 to $20 an hour and they’re offering a $300 signing bonus.
You can also get a $250 bonus for referring friends and there’s no cap on that bonus -- so you could refer 10 friends and get $2,500.
Plus the group is offering free bus passes and a $25 gift card just for applying.
The job fair will be held at 203 Humble Ave. To learn more, call 210-660-3890 or click here.