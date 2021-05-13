Now hiring: This group is offering bonuses for referring friends, plus extras for signing

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you looking for a job?

If you’re available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Crest Staffing is hiring for all positions and shifts at a job fair.

Starting pay is $15 to $20 an hour and they’re offering a $300 signing bonus.

You can also get a $250 bonus for referring friends and there’s no cap on that bonus -- so you could refer 10 friends and get $2,500.

Plus the group is offering free bus passes and a $25 gift card just for applying.

The job fair will be held at 203 Humble Ave. To learn more, call 210-660-3890 or click here.