These contemporary farmhouse-style houses in the Parade of Homes are what dreams are made of

Have you ever dreamed of living in a contemporary farmhouse-style home?

In this year’s Parade of Homes, the style is featured as part of the Bell Oaks community.

“The inspiration for the design of this home comes from a sincere love of all things home and family,” said Jill and Gary Bourne, owners of Bourn Custom Homes, which will be building in the new community. “This home was built on a ranch that was here long before we were, so we wanted to make it feel as though the home was original to the ranch.”

The layout of the space was designed to be utilized as a functional multi-generational home. On the interior design side of things, the inspiration was to show the beauty in using aged elements to preserve the history that makes us who we are today.

“On the exterior of the home, our inspiration was our dream vacation,” Jill and Gary Bourne said. “Again, we wanted to be sure to make it feel as though this home has been around for a while, so it was very important that the landscaping be mature. In the backyard, this is where vintage farmhouse meets luxury. The intention of the design was to make it feel like you’re stepping out into a vacation spot when you walk out to your backyard.”

Architecturally, one of the highlights of the home is the “baker’s kitchen,” also referred to as a “prep kitchen.”

On the interior design side, the unique features are the pieces that date back to the 18th century, with a curated collection that took about a 1 1/2 years to pull together. The landscaping is one of a kind, as it was designed to create specific focal points of the house, including a breathtaking outdoor living space.

“We hope to create a sense of nostalgia, but we also want our guests to take away an understanding that home can be a vacation spot every single day,” Jill and Gary Bourne said. “When you walk in the door of your home, we believe it should be a true place of refuge, where all of your cares of the world can be shed at the front door.”

The community is featured in the 2021 Parade of Homes, happening May 22-31 in Bulverde.

It is situated in the spectacular Texas Hill Country, less than 15 minutes from San Antonio, and approximately 30 minutes from the Shops at La Cantera and The Rim. It’s also in close proximity to Stone Oak, Canyon Lake, Guadalupe River State Park and Canyon Springs Golf Club.

The gorgeous new large acreage community can make your dreams of owning a beautiful piece of property in the scenic and peaceful hill country an attainable reality for your family.

Visitors to the parade will discover unique floor plans, the latest in interior and exterior design trends, and sustainable low-maintenance landscaping developed to connect its future inhabitants to the natural world surrounding the houses.

The annual tour, presented by the Greater San Antonio Builders Association, offers 10 builders to select from, including Bourn Custom Homes.

Open houses are available Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.; and Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you would like to download the free Parade of Homes app for iPhone and Android, search “SA Parade of Homes” on the Google Play or Apple app store.

To learn more about Bourn Custom Homes, click or tap here.