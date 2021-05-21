‘Understated elegance’: These contemporary Texas Hill Country-style homes to be featured in this year’s Parade of Homes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Interested in living in the Texas Hill Country?

In this year’s Parade of Homes, featured as part of the Belle Oaks community, happening in Bulverde May 22-31, guests can tour model homes from 10 builders, including Mike Hollaway Custom Homes.

“It’s all about luxury and comfort meeting in the middle, with truly spacious living spaces that yet offer privacy,” said Mike Hollaway, owner of Mike Hollaway Custom Homes.

Mike Hollaway Custom Homes features:

In the model home, visitors can see the generous indoor living area flows effortlessly to outdoor living spaces enveloped in natural beauty. The easy living faux wood floors create an inviting space that flows easily from one room to the next, Hollaway said.

Two luxurious master suites are beautifully appointed, creating truly private retreats. Each suite is secluded, yet convenient to the living and outdoor spaces. Each master suite has its own study close by, making the perfect setting for at-home offices or extra guest spaces.

Ad

Additionally, there is a light-filled dedicated exercise and fitness studio. The guest quarters, with en suite bath, fit the bill for weekend visitors or long-term guests alike. Lighting, climate, entertainment and security may all be controlled from a single app with Savant Pro.

In the outside living spaces, there is a charming front porch and an expansive rear-covered patio, a perfect place for bustling family gatherings or a tranquil environment for resting and relaxing with nature.

The Mike Hollaway Custom Homes model home featured in the Parade of Homes embodies the perfect “dual master” experience for extended family or those who frequently entertain overnight guests, Hollaway said.

Belle Oaks is situated in the Texas Hill Country, less than 15 minutes from San Antonio, and about 30 minutes from the Shops at La Cantera and The Rim. It’s also in close proximity to Stone Oak, Canyon Lake, Guadalupe River State Park and Canyon Springs Golf Club.

Ad

Mike Hollaway Custom Homes create a vision of contemporary living inspired by nature and the Texas Hill Country setting.

The gorgeous new large-acreage community can make your dreams of owning a beautiful piece of property in the scenic and peaceful hill country an attainable reality for your family.

Visitors to the Parade will discover unique floor plans, the latest in interior and exterior design trends, and sustainable low-maintenance landscaping developed to connect its future inhabitants to the natural world surrounding the houses.

Open houses are available Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.; and Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you would like to download the free Parade of Homes app for iPhone and Android, search “SA Parade of Homes” on the Google Play or Apple app store.

To learn more about Mike Hollaway Custom Homes, click or tap here.