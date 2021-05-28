Tour contemporary farmhouse-style homes in this year’s Parade of Homes in Bulverde | SA Live | KSAT 12

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for a unique yet modern home?

In this year’s Parade of Homes, featured as part of the Belle Oaks community, happening in Bulverde now through May 31, guests can tour model homes from 10 builders, including Rockpointe Custom Homes.

The contemporary farmhouse was designed to provide a feeling of spaciousness, functionality, elegance and comfort.

Every area was created to deserve its own special touch, inspired by elegant country living, the builders said.

From the main entry foyer, you will delight in an open-space main room area with a spectacular cathedral ceiling and the view to your private-retreat patio is designed for comfort and luxury living.

“Today’s buyer still wants a beautifully elegant home, but with much more functionality,” said Armando Lopez and Eleazar Rojas Ferrant, owners of Rockpointe Custom Homes. “We combine utility and workstations, with cathedral ceilings and spectacular windows. Other elements of luxury also inspire relaxation such as a wine room, a private study with a cozy fireplace and a state of the art outdoor kitchen.”

All materials have been meticulously selected to create a timeless appearance using natural elements, colors and textures, the builders said. In the exterior covered patio, guests can enjoy family gatherings in the Texas country living style, with your own state-of-the-art outdoor kitchen.

“In 2020, we started building custom homes in San Antonio, where we co-founded Rockpointe Custom Homes with the vision of excelling at providing the ultimate custom home building experience and regarding their customers’ satisfaction as their highest priority,” the owners said. “With a strong reputation as a premier luxury home builder in Mexico, we wanted to capture that same level of home buyer here in San Antonio.”

Belle Oaks is situated in the Texas Hill Country, less than 15 minutes from San Antonio, and about 30 minutes from the Shops at La Cantera and The Rim. It’s also in close proximity to Stone Oak, Canyon Lake, Guadalupe River State Park and Canyon Springs Golf Club.

The gorgeous new large-acreage community can make your dreams of owning a beautiful piece of property in the scenic and peaceful Hill Country an attainable reality for your family.

Visitors to the Parade will discover unique floor plans, the latest in interior and exterior design trends, and sustainable low-maintenance landscaping developed to connect its future inhabitants to the natural world surrounding the houses.

Open houses are available Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.; and Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you would like to download the free Parade of Homes app for iPhone and Android, search “SA Parade of Homes” on the Google Play or Apple app store.

To learn more about Rockpointe Custom Homes, click or tap here.