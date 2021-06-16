Wild Wednesday: 3 exotic animals from around the world

Wild Wednesday: Exotic animals from around the world | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Happy Tails Entertainment brings exotic animals that people normally would never get to meet right to their homes.

Watch the video above to learn fun facts about two of their exotic critters: a porcupine and an opossum.

Owner of Happy Tails Entertainment Anita Lenihan brought in a wallaby, a short-tailed opossum and a porcupine. These are just some of the animals at this mobile zoo.

Fun facts:

Wallaby

There are 30 different species of wallabies.

Boy wallabies don’t have a pouch.

Short-tailed opossum

These are the smallest of 100 species of opossums.

Nearly all species except one are native to South America.

Porcupine

They don’t throw quills; that is a myth.

They can’t see well.

They have long whiskers to help them find food.

Check out Happy Tails Entertainment’s website to book them at your next event.