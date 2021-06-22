3 reasons why go-karting could be the most fun your family has this summer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you feel the need -- the need for speed? If you’re looking for a fun, action-packed activity to do with the family this summer, we have just the thing for you.

Go-karting is where it’s at, and isn’t just for the kids -- it can be an activity for anyone at any age.

Having said that, here are three reasons why go-karting could be the most fun you have this summer:

1. It’s fun for the whole family.

Hitting the track with your family is a great way to bond with each other. As we are getting back to normal, it will likely be a great way to release any stress you may have. You can all leave it behind on the track. Plus, a little family competition never hurt anyone.

2. You’ll feel the adrenaline rush.

If you love to get a thrill from going fast, go-karting is definitely the hobby to try out. It will surely get your adrenaline pumping, leaving you full of energy and excitement.

3. It’s perfect for a special event

Ad

What a fun idea for a kid birthday party (or really, even an adult!). Invite all the friends to celebrate. It’ll be great outdoor time, and who doesn’t love bragging rights when they win? It will leave those who attend with fun memories.

San Antonio Karting Complex is a brand new go-kart rental center in San Antonio. The complex is set up to take walk-in guests during hours of operation, which are:

Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Karts are set up for racers 12 years old and 56 inches or taller (that’s about 4 feet 8 inches). If you have a little racer under 12, they can ride in the double-seater karts with someone over the age of 18 or someone who possesses a valid driver’s license.

To learn more about San Antonio Karting Complex, click or tap here.