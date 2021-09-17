Partly Cloudy icon
80º

SA Live

Decorator uses her thrift shopping skills to return family heirlooms

Chelsey Brown with City Chic Decor shares her new passion

Jennifer Struski, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: chelsey brown, sa live, SA Live, city chic decor, heirlooms
Thrifty finds = family heirlooms: interior designer shares how she's reconnecting families | SA Live | KSAT 12
Thrifty finds = family heirlooms: interior designer shares how she's reconnecting families | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Chelsey Brown is known as an interior decorator and author of “Rental Space.” She uses her skills to make the best of small spaces and that includes hopping at thrift stores and flea markets for the perfect, unique finds.

Nowadays, she’s using her shopping skills to return family heirlooms that she discovers at flea markets. So far, she has returned 200 items to family members. If you have a question about an heirloom you’ve discovered, send Chelsey a message on her Instagram page and she’s happy to help.

Click here for more on her blog.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jennifer Tobias-Struski loves her hometown of San Antonio, and is proud to celebrate it every day working on SA Live. The Emmy-Award winning producer hosts the Mom-Day series, featuring fun, family-themed segments from crafting to fashion hacks every Monday.

email