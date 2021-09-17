Decorator uses her thrift shopping skills to return family heirlooms

SAN ANTONIO – Chelsey Brown is known as an interior decorator and author of “Rental Space.” She uses her skills to make the best of small spaces and that includes hopping at thrift stores and flea markets for the perfect, unique finds.

Nowadays, she’s using her shopping skills to return family heirlooms that she discovers at flea markets. So far, she has returned 200 items to family members. If you have a question about an heirloom you’ve discovered, send Chelsey a message on her Instagram page and she’s happy to help.

