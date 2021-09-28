Nonprofit offers free counseling and workforce development services for military families to transform their lives

Family Service is a local human service nonprofit provide wraparound support for all members of the family – from young children to older adults.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There’s a group right here in Military City USA that offers free programs to empower individuals and families to transform their lives and strengthen our communities.

Retired Colonel Mary Garr, president and CEO of Family Service shares how Family Service helps military families and veterans create a better life outside of military service.

Family Service is a local human service nonprofit that provides wraparound support for all members of the family – from young children to older adults.

“We know that transitioning from military to civilian life can be very difficult, not only for the service member but also for the families,” said Garr. “We currently are offering free services, at no cost at all for our veterans, their families, active-duty military retirees, National Guard Reserves, and their families.”

These free programs for military members and veterans and their family members help build a life outside of military service.

“We also know with the effects on the families, a lot of stressors are going on,” Garr said. “So we have in-home parenting programs to help parents reengage with their children after many deployments and we have family strengthening programs. We also have mental wellness programs that can also be done in-home or through telehealth for individuals and for the families to help strengthen that family unit.”

What kinds of programs does Family Service offer military members?

1) Financial counseling and coaching

One-on-one financial counseling is offered at no cost to help establish a budget, restore credit, and reach your financial goals.

2) Workforce development

Workforce training helps you build your career and your next career with support offered each step of the way.

3) In-home parent education courses

These parenting classes are offered in-home and focus on parenting strengths, growth and development of children, establishing nurturing routines and guiding children’s behavior.

4) Mental health counseling

Counseling is offered as individual or family sessions.

Who can sign up for these programs, are they open to anyone in the military?

These programs and more are available for any active military member, the National Guard, Ready Reserve, veterans, and their family members.

“We know that the whole family serves and sacrifices, these programs help all members of the family meet their goals and their dreams,” said Garr.

Family Service operates in 14 counties throughout South Texas. Family Service programs are not only available to our military community members but all of our community members.

To learn more about Family Service programs, visit family-service.org.