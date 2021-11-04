53º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 4, 2021

Fall recipes, holiday crafts + weekend events for the whole family!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
as seen on SA Live (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we get crafty for Thanksgiving and the holidays with the experts at Pinspiration who shows you how to make handmade, professional-looking gifts!

Plus, we are making fall recipes with the folks from Stixs + Stone.

Then, nanny expert Jada Rashawn shows us fall crafts and activities for the kids!

Also, kick off the holiday season with things to do around San Antonio this weekend like Southside Market Day, Fideo Loco Festival, Diwali Festival and Santa’s Ranch. Click here for information on them all!

Check out our Deal of the Day - $25 Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets for 25 hours, until 10 a.m. Friday:

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Tickets: ATT Center

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

email

facebook