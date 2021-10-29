Southside Market Day planned for Nov. 7 will feature 25+ vendors

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Why travel out of town to the Hill Country for a market day when there will be one in your own South Side neighborhood?

Southside Market Day is going to be the largest outdoor market on the South Side of San Antonio, and it will be located at 815 Pleasanton Road.

The monthly market is the perfect place for having family fun, shopping, and supporting local small businesses in the community. There will be food, live music, vendors and free kids’ activities.

On November 7, Southside Market Day will have more than 25 local vendors and artisans from the community. Here are some that will be set up on that day:

Avry Alexis Bowtique

Texas Turquoise

Snacks on the GO

Mommy and Me Beads and Treats

Texas Love

AK Designs

DownSouth

SouthSlice Pizzeria

S.A. Lil Diva’s

Chamoy y Mas

Texas Durty Gurl

It’s Yummy San Antonio

Me And My Bling And Other Things

Always Extra

Sweet Lavender Texas

Bundts and Minis 2

Sandy’s Blingz & Things

Ally’s Treasures

Sabrina’s Sweet Treats

Brident Dental

RoxyGirl

Charm Crazy

Maggie’s Creations

Diamond’s Creationz25

Vic’s Cocina

Pear Couture Boutique

La Texicana Boutique

210 Custom Creations

University Health System

Market days (also known as pop-up shops) are not only temporary retail spaces that can be used to promote and sell products of all types, ranging from food and drinks to clothing, gifts or other merchandise, but also a great way for the community to get to know the businesses in their own neighborhoods.

The next Southside Market Day is scheduled for Dec. 5. For more information or to be a vendor, please contact livefromthesouthside@gmail.com.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Do you know of someone or something on the South Side that deserves some news coverage? Let us know in the prompt below.

