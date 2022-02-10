Create art with broken glass at this unique San Antonio art studio

SA Live's Jen Tobias-Struski takes us into J. Philippus Art Studio & Gallery for a sneak peek at their glass art

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re looking for a creative option to surprise your sweetheart, or you want to let out some stress and channel your inner artist, J. Philippus Art Studio & Gallery can help you “piece together” a memory with broken glass.

The art studio opened back in 2019, right before the pandemic.

glass art (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“We sold a lot of kits in 2020,” owner Jeanne Philippus said.

With a background in political science, Philippus decided to follow her creative passion with this art studio, using her work to inspire and teach others.

Some of the projects include: charcuterie boards, acrylic pours on metal flowers, resin flowers, and broken glass art.

j. philippus art studio (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“You don’t need to have any skill level to create glass art, we do the outline for you and we are here to help, once you’re done, we put a resin seal on it and you have a beautiful work of art,” she said.

The studio does have a few more open slots for Valentine’s Day, be sure to contact them online or give them a call at 210-474-0440. They are located at 1846 N. Loop 1604 W. The studio also hosts parties for any occasion, click here to schedule a party.