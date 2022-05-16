As seen on SA Live - Monday, May 16, 2022

As seen on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the experts from Better Than Flowers will show off edible bouquets for every occasion.

Then, we get to sweat it out with the instructors from Inbalance Studio demonstrating workouts you can do at home.

Plus, Jules Aldaz from Style By Jules shows you how to look good while staying cool this summer.

Also, Yellowstone National Park celebrates a milestone! We have tips from experts on visiting this summer!

Then, we do some fun nature crafts you can do with your kids with a nanny expert from Sitter City.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.