As seen on SA Live - Monday, July 4, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re sampling some diner menu favorites from The Hayden.

Plus, learning the sport of fencing with Olympians--The Olympian Fencing Club is sharing more about their summer camps.

Let’s “taco-bout” who has the best tacos. Boerne Taco House claims to have the best--we take you there today.

Also, we’re getting festive with DIY centerpieces and party packs for the Fourth of July with Creative Lifestyles with Adeina.

Mike and Fiona take a trip to Texas Ski Ranch off of I-35, and Jen checks out The Vind app for Texas Trippin’ ideas in Fredericksburg.

Ad

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.