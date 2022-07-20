The Public Health Emergency will soon end. Here’s what you need to know.

During the Public Health Emergency (PHE), millions of Americans have benefited from continuous and uninterrupted Medicaid or CHIP coverage. Soon the PHE will end, and Medicaid and CHIP recipients will need to take action to keep their Texas health care benefits. In partnership with Community First. #ad #ksat12 #sanantonio

During the Public Health Emergency (PHE), millions of Americans have benefited from continuous and uninterrupted Medicaid or CHIP coverage. Soon the PHE will end, and Medicaid and CHIP recipients will need to take action to keep their Texas health care benefits.

Community First has been providing health care coverage to our community for over 25 years and can help answer any questions you might have.

1. What is the Public Health Emergency, and why is it important?

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government declared a Public Health Emergency (PHE) and passed a law in March 2020 allowing Medicaid coverage to renew automatically. When the PHE ends this law will no longer be in effect, and individuals who receive CHIP or Medicaid health care benefits will need to take action to renew their benefits.

2. How will families know when it’s time to renew?

Families and individuals covered under Medicaid and CHIP will receive renewal forms in the mail from Texas Human Health Services Commission (HHSC). You can fill out these paper forms and mail or fax them back to HHSC, or you can renew your coverage online at YourTexasBenefits.com. Renewing online is fast and easy.

3. Do I need to renew even if nothing has changed?

Yes. You must complete and submit your renewal forms every 12 months in order to keep your benefits. You can check your renewal date online at YourTexasBenefits.com.

4. Is there anything I can do now to keep my benefits?

Here are a few things you can do NOW before the PHE ends:

Provide HHSC with your most up-to-date information, including your current address, income, and any changes in your household.

Check your renewal date and sign up for electronic notices at YourTexasBenefits.com or the Your Texas Benefits app.

If you receive any requests for information from HHSC, respond right away.

Call 2-1-1 and select option 2 if you need help.

5. I no longer qualify for Medicaid/CHIP. Do I have other options?

You may qualify for a health plan under the Health Insurance Exchange, such as University Community Care Plan (UCCP), a plan for residents of Bexar County. You can learn more about this plan at UniversityCommunityCarePlan.com.

6. What health care benefits do Medicaid and CHIP recipients receive?

Medicaid and CHIP benefits include:

Well checkups at the doctor and dentist

Vaccines

Emergency care and services

Visits with specialists

Mental health care

Vision exams

Community First has created a helpful website, RenewMyTexasBenefits.com, with information about the PHE and a step-by-step guide to renewing your benefits. For in-person bilingual assistance, visit Community First’s Avenida Guadalupe Community Office located at 1410 Guadalupe Street, Suite 222 San Antonio, TX 78207, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also call (210) 227-2347 to speak with someone who can help.