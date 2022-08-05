82º

As seen on SA Live - Friday, August 5, 2022

Celebrities in SA, pie oh pie, after-school martial arts, new Happy Space + weekend events

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Oh my pie! Summer pies to try. (Royer's Pie Haven, Royer's Pie Haven 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, celebrities descend on San Antonio, summer pies, after-school martial arts, a new Happy Space and weekend events!

The Superhero Car Show & Comic Con runs today through Sunday at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. Watch to see which celebrity is on the show today!

It’s a little slice of heaven on a plate. Royer’s Pie Haven brings summer desserts you can feast your “pies” on.

Like K-Pop? Kailey’s K-Pop store is featuring a back-to-school weekend donation drive.

To “gi” or not to ”gi”? New Braunfels Jiu Jitsu is offering after-school classes. We’ll get a lesson.

A brand new Happy Space is headed your way! Jen shows us how Freebird Restoration and Design can bring new life to even the scrappiest furniture.

Plus, a new lineup of weekend events:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

