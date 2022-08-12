As seen on SA Live - Friday, August 12, 2022

You'll see goats like this at Screaming Goat Yard & Tap.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., screaming goats at a weekend spot, things to do this weekend, Immersive Van Gogh, a DIY homework station and boxing!

Screaming Goat Yard & Tap is exactly what it sounds like - food, cocktails and goats! See what makes this weekend spot one that you don’t want to miss.

Speaking of the weekend, we have a new lineup of weekend events for you:

Want to be immersed in art? Fiona takes us to Immersive Van Gogh.

Plus, Twin Sisters Interiors shares how to make a homework station, and Sherri Fitness knocks out kidney disease with a boxing workout.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.