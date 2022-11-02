Ways you can prevent and control diabetes

Taking control of your health, such as making healthy food choices, staying active, getting regular checkups, and taking care of your mental health, is very important. In partnership with Metro Health.

Taking control of your health, such as making healthy food choices, staying active, getting regular checkups, and taking care of your mental health, is very important.

Metro Health, as part of the SA Forward incentive, wants to help those in the community take control of their health. One of the ways Metro Health does this is through the Diabetes Prevention & Control Program.

Diabetes is the seventh-leading cause of death in San Antonio. In fact, the diabetes rates in San Antonio are higher than the state and national average, Julius Hunter with Metro Health said.

Hunter said the highest rates of diabetes are concentrated in the west, south and east sides.

To prevent diabetes, increasing your physical activity can help. Hunter says the best way to achieve this is by doing something fun. This could be walking with a friend or going dancing.

Healthy eating can also help with diabetes prevention. Make a plan so you can eat better and cook better at home.

Hunter recommends to check in with your health care provider when trying to prevent diabetes. They can provide a plan that best suits your health needs.

Some of the hardest challenges people face when they want to make a lifestyle change is education and support.

“Many people want to make that change, but they just don’t have the information and know how to do it. And so of the key aspects of our program is teaching people, giving them the information that they need so they can make those better choices,” Hunter said.

Having family and friends around who can encourage you to make healthier lifestyle choices can also help push you to be successful.

Metro Health will be hosting a diabetes health fair on Nov. 5 at the Davis-Scott Family YMCA from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Visitors can participate in a Zumba class, receive free produce bags and no-cost vaccines.

For more information on San Antonio Metro Health-Diabetes Prevention & Control, call 210-207-8802 or visit www.diabeteshelpsa.com.