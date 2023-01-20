As Seen on SA Live - Friday, January 20, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Rosas de Castilla is riding horses, Monster Jam is back in town, Jen takes us to a professional glassing blowing studio, we preview the year of the rabbit, Zumba, and have valentine’s day treats.

The all-female riding group, Escaramuza Rosas de Castilla, dropped by to preview the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monster Jam is back in town! Experience full-throttle family fun where these 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill at the Alamodome.

Our Jen Tobias-Sturski takes us to Caliente Hot Glass Studio. It’s a professional glass-blowing studio in San Antonio where the focus is on the authentic experience of blown glass for collectors, participants, spectators, and artists alike.

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Sari-Sari at the Asian New Year Festival. The free festival will be on Saturday, Jan. 21 from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22 from noon to 6 p.m. at Rolling Oaks Mall.

Studio 360 Fitness & Nutrition wants you to reach your new year fitness goals by dancing. This small family-owned business empowers the community to live a happy and healthy life with some of the best fitness leaders to help motivate, inspire, and encourage all.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Yes, Please! Treats shows us their Valentine’s Red Hot Bark. The woman-owned, small gourmet treat company was founded by best friends Cathryn and Jennifer who met at UT as suitemates and now are sweet mates!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.