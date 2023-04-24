67º

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, April 24, 2023

Viva Fiesta! We continue to Fiesta-fy your life with hats, floats, fun & more!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Watch Fiona and Mike make their own Fiesta floats. (Ted Obringer, Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

San Antonio – Today on SA Live, it’s a recap of some of our Fiesta favorites as we get ready for the Texas Cavaliers River Parade.

Mark and Stephanie from “Good Morning San Antonio” stop by to tell us about the exclusive Battle of Flowers Party and how you can get in on the fun with some of your favorite KSAT personalities.

Jen takes us to world-famous Paris Hatters for a look at their Fiesta hats, and goes one-on-one with NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman for a rapid-fire round of fun, San Antonio-centric Q&A.

Southside Craft Soda will mix up light-up Fiesta-themed cocktails you can make for your next shindig - one is even based on the Riverwalk.

Mike and Fiona square off in a DIY float-building contest with Stephanie Peña Frost from Princess & the Monkey Home Décor in the rooftop pool at the Thompson San Antonio-Riverwalk.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

