As seen on SA Live - Monday, April 24, 2023

San Antonio – Today on SA Live, it’s a recap of some of our Fiesta favorites as we get ready for the Texas Cavaliers River Parade.

Mark and Stephanie from “Good Morning San Antonio” stop by to tell us about the exclusive Battle of Flowers Party and how you can get in on the fun with some of your favorite KSAT personalities.

Jen takes us to world-famous Paris Hatters for a look at their Fiesta hats, and goes one-on-one with NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman for a rapid-fire round of fun, San Antonio-centric Q&A.

Southside Craft Soda will mix up light-up Fiesta-themed cocktails you can make for your next shindig - one is even based on the Riverwalk.

Mike and Fiona square off in a DIY float-building contest with Stephanie Peña Frost from Princess & the Monkey Home Décor in the rooftop pool at the Thompson San Antonio-Riverwalk.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.