As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Judson HS Diamonds, seasonal kolaches, Brasserie Mon Chou Chou, waffle bar & more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou showcases their new seasonal menu today. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we chat with the Judson High School Diamonds Varsity Dance Team, seasonal kolaches from Bexar Kolache Company, Brasserie Mon Chou Chou has a diverse seasonal menu, waffle bar from Nome’s Catering and more.

We loved seeing those first-day-of-school photos and we want some more! Send them here and you might see them later on the show.

The Judson High School Diamonds Varsity Dance Team join us to chat about their upcoming school year and perform a new routine.

A waffle bar?! That’s right, Nome’s Catering is making their waffle bar for us with flavors you could have at your next event.

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou is debuting a seasonal menu that showcases the diverse regional cooking styles of France and we get a sneak peek at these traditional French dishes.

Looking for teacher gifts? The Board Couple has great charcuterie cups educators will love, as well as fun ways to reimagine bottom-shelf wine.

Bexar Kolache Company combines traditional flavors with San Antonio culture and they’re offering two free kolaches when you bring in six prickly pears. But that’s not all; they’re also offering 50% off all flavors from 12:30 - 1 p.m. daily!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

About the Author:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

