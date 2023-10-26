You could win a home generator system from The Problem Solvers!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Sweepstakes will open at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2023.

The cold weather will be here soon, and to help you prepare, SA Live has teamed up with The Problem Solvers for a home generator system sweepstakes!

One (1) lucky winner will receive a Generac 10-26kW GUARDIAN® SERIES home generator system with turnkey installation from the Problem Solvers.

To enter, fill out the entry form below.

Entrants must own a qualifying single-family home or house, apartments and condominiums do not qualify. Winners must be located in the greater San Antonio area for installation. You can read the official rules here.

The sweepstakes period runs from Oct. 26 at 1:00 p.m.-Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be chosen on Nov. 10.