As seen on SA Live - Friday, February 9, 2024

We have recipe ideas to celebrate the Big Game!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we have recipe ideas for the Big Game, San Antonio Coffee Festival is happening this weekend, these pups predict the Big Game winners, Filipinolicious is celebrating Lunar New Year and more

What are you watching the Big Game for? Vote here and you might the results later in the show!

If you want to celebrate the Big Game this weekend, we’re taking you to Compadres Hill Country Cocina with some recipe ideas from die-hard football fans.

Still looking for your Valentine’s Day look? Sunday Wilde Boutique shows us their favorite outfits for February 14 and beyond.

Filipinolicious brings in delicious dishes to help ring in the Lunar New Year.

God’s Dogs Rescue brings precious pups who will predict the winner of the Big Game this weekend!

The San Antonio Coffee Festival is happening tomorrow from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and we try their special moka pot coffee.

We’re sampling La Familia Cortez’s Big Game menu you can try this weekend only at Mariachi Bar.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.