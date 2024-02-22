3 soul food recipes to celebrate Black History Month

Fried catfish, mac n cheese and collard greens recipes from Peace of Cake in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re celebrating Black History Month or giving up meat for Lent, this recipe from Chef Ashley Griggs will feed your soul.

Griggs is the owner of a San Antonio catering business called Peace of Cake. That’s what she does; she makes enjoying soul food a “piece of cake” for you and your family. You can book her to cater your next event here.

Below, you'll find three recipes she's sharing to make a fried catfish dinner you'll never forget. Enjoy!

Mac n Cheese

Ingredients:

2½ cups elbow macaroni

4 tablespoons butter (unsalted)

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 cups milk

2 cups smoked gouda cheese (shredded)

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese (shredded)

2 cups Colby jack cheese (shredded)

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic

Directions:

Boil the macaroni for 8 to 10 minutes, then drain it and set aside.

While the pasta cooks, add the butter to a large skillet that’s oven-proof and melt over medium heat. Once the butter melts, whisk in the flour and cook for 1 to 2 minutes until the mixture is lightly browned. This will remove the raw taste of the flour. Whisk in the salt and pepper. Add the milk and whisk to remove lumps. Whisk until smooth.

Add the smoked gouda and half of the cheddar cheese and Colby jack, then whisk until smooth. Cook over medium-high heat until the sauce starts to thicken and bubble, should take about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat.

Add the cooked macaroni to the skillet and stir it until combined. Top with remaining cheese and sprinkle smoked paprika over the cheese. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 15 minutes until the top starts to brown and the sauce gets bubbly.

Collard Greens

Ingredients:

2 bunches of collard greens

1 lemon, cut into 4 wedges

1 pack of smoked turkey wings

1 32-ounce container of chicken broth

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1/2 tablespoon salt

2 teaspoon vinegar

Directions:

Cut off the stems and use warm water and lemon wedges to clean the leaves.

Roll up the leaves and cut into 1/2-inch strips while holding them together, then cut down the center of the strips.

Add smoked wings to the bottom of a large pot. Add the leaves on top, then add the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil and cover with a lid.

Once it begins to boil, bring it down to a simmer for 2 hours.

Fried Catfish

Ingredients:

4 catfish fillets

1/2 cup flour

1 cup cornmeal

1 tablespoon paprika

1/2 tablespoon garlic

1/2 tablespoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons lemon pepper

2 eggs

1/2 tablespoon hot sauce

Directions:

Rinse off the catfish fillets and pat them dry. Set aside.

Mix the dry ingredients in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Mix the eggs and hot sauce in a medium bowl.

Heat the oil in a cast iron or thick-bottomed pan on medium-high heat.

Dip the fish in the egg mixture. Let some of the excess drip off. Coat in flour-cornmeal mixture. Shake off the excess and place into the oil. Let the fish fry for 5 minutes per side.

Drain the fish on a plate lined with paper towels. Repeat the process with the remaining fillets.