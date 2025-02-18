As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, February 18, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., it’s National Drink Wine Day! We explore what to pair with your favorite wines, a new rodeo wine and more.

Our Question of the Day is for wine lovers (or not). What’s better: red, white, rose, sparkling or just plain old grape juice? Vote here and look for the results today on the show.

Recommended Videos

The Board Couple celebrates National Drink Wine Day with tastings and charcuterie.

Not only is it the day to celebrate wine, but it’s Girl Scout cookie season too. So naturally, we turned to Re:Rooted 210 Urban Winery for Girl Scout cookie and wine pairings. Did you know they won the “Best of Show Texas Red Wine” award at the San Antonio Rodeo International Wine Competition?

Speaking of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, there’s a new wine brand for the rodeo and we’re getting a sample today of Stockman Wine.

We rope some fun with a 6-year-old roping champion. Riggo Robles is currently ranked third in the world for ages 6 and under Kid Dummy Ropers. He recently won the event at the Vaquero Cook-Off during Western Heritage Weekend.

Looking to gussy up your rodeo look with accessories? Pria Handmade Accessories joins us with their latest arrivals.

Jada takes us to Rose Hip Market for a look ahead at some upcoming community events and a taste of seasonal farm salads by Texas farmers.

The “Corporate Chisme Comedy Show” is coming to Empire Theatre and we get a sneak peek with comedian Michelle Cantu.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite San Antonio spots! You might them it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.