As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, February 26, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we get up close and personal with animals from around the world, try some mouth-watering chili recipes and dance along with a musical here in town.

Have you heard of the “no buy” trend? That brings us to our Question of the Day: What are you trying to save money on right now? Comment here and look for your answer today on the show.

We’re kicking it Japanese style with Hibachi with Tom. He dazzles us with fast chopping and aerial tricks, along with delicious, high-quality Japanese-style dishes.

We celebrate National Chili Day a little early with Cover 3. Jada goes live with them to make some wonderful chili.

We continue the chili trend and simmer up a tasty recipe from Beef Loving Texans.

It’s Wild Wednesday! We get a visit from exotic animals by nonprofit Zoomagination.

Considered to have one of the greatest musical scores of all time, “Funny Girl” is in town and is playing now at the Majestic Theatre.

Trend forecaster Jon Salas shares all the trendy styles for woman’s fashion in 2025.

