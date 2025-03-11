Skip to main content
SA Live deals this week: St. Paddy’s burgers & more

Week of March 10, 2025

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

The Pandan burger is Krazy Katsu's spin on St. Patrick's Day with its green bun. (Krazy Katsu, Copyright 2025 by Krazy Katsu.)

SAN ANTONIO – It pays to watch SA Live. Here are your deals for this week.

The green-bunned Pandan burger at Krazy Katsu is 15 percent off when you mention SA Live.

The first five customers who RSVP to Chef to Table’s Mother’s Day event will get 15 percent off meal prep services.

Deals in Leon Valley:

Bandera Bowling Center is offering 12 percent off for KSAT 12. Just tell them you saw them on SA Live.

I Love Churros will give you a free churro with purchase when you mention SA Live.

The District is offering free cookies when you tell your server the secret word “mom.”

Check this article throughout the week in case we add more deals!

About the Author
Diana Winters headshot

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email

