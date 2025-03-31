As seen on SA Live - Monday, March 31, 2025

You can hire these dinos for your next party with Jurassic SA.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., dinosaurs take over the KSAT garden in an encore episode. Rawr!

Jurassic SA Dinosaur Experience will bring dinosaurs to your home, party or event. We check out what kind of dinosaurs they can bring to life.

Did you know there’s a wearable band for your pets that gives them a voice? It’s called the Shazam Band. And it brings us to our Question of the Day: What voice do you give your pet? Let us know here and look for your comment today on the show.

The new movie “Ash” premiered at SXSW in Austin last week and it hits theaters this weekend. We have a red carpet interview with some of the Hollywood stars behind the film, including Eiza González and Aaron Paul.

Retro vibes, brick oven pizza and vintage finds. They’re all at Boombox Pizza Bar and Jada takes us there for a slice.

Plus, we’re stylin’ with De Mi a Ti and their mystery fashion boxes.

Puppies and yoga might just be your match made in meditation heaven. We give puppy yoga a try with Mobile Om Yoga.

Pawsitively Sweet Bakery shares ideas for how to throw your puppy a party if you’re looking for new ways to celebrate your dog’s birthday. They bake a taco cake for the San Antonio Humane Society’s Clementine, who still needs a forever home!

We want to see more of why you love San Antonio! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite San Antonio spots, and we might celebrate that area next!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.