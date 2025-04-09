As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, April 9, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we take you to a local ranch that rescues farm animals!

Tomorrow is National Farm Animal Day, so for our Question of the Day: Which farm animal would you adopt if you could? Share your answer here, then look for it today on the show.

Recommended Videos

Jen takes us to Winding Branch Ranch in Bulverde, where they’re hosting a fundraiser for National Farm Day. The ranch provides homes for more than 250 rescued farm animals.

Nuttin Betta is serving up its signature Cajun Creole cuisine, and we give you a taste.

Looking for quality sensory playdough kits that also support local? Look no further than Capptivating Play. We check out their latest creations for kids.

Need a little music in your life? We introduce you to Friends in Harmony, a barbershop chorus. Plus, a sneak peek at the Great Texas Freedom Fest with music by the US Air Force Band of the West.

We want to see more of why you love San Antonio! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite San Antonio spots, and we might celebrate that area next!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.