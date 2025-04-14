As seen on SA Live - Monday, April 14, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., a taste of the food and fun at Alamo Heights Night, mini charcuterie Easter baskets, Easter goodies and more.

Fiesta officially kicks off next week! We’ll bring you previews of the fun Fiesta events around town over the next few weeks.

Today we’re giving you a taste of Alamo Heights Night. The event takes place Apr. 25 in Alamo Heights and features fun games and activities furnished by 806 Events and food by Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

Plus, the St. Philip’s College CultureFest & Rib Cook-Off is coming up on May 1. They share what you need to know before you go.

Adeina Anderson from Travel Life with Adeina shares Easter getaways, Easter basket goodies, how to make gumdrop flowers and a fun Easter bunny craft.

Speaking of Easter, Little Picnic Company shows us how to make mini charcuterie Easter baskets at home.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.