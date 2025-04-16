As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, April 16, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., it’s Selena Day! Plus, San Antonio Burger Week starts this Friday, and we dive in face-first.

Have you seen our Question of the Day? Weigh in here, then look for your answer on this morning’s show.

Recommended Videos

Jen celebrates Selena Day today at Feliz Modern with tons of Selena-themed tchotchkes and knick-knacks you’ll want to add to your collection.

San Antonio Burger Week is Apr. 18-27, featuring an incredible lineup of inventive $8 to $12 burger specials. We’ll take that with cheese, please! The Longhorn Cafe shares their Burger Week special menu with us.

Fiesta menu alert! Jada takes us to Gimme Gimme, where they’re serving Hot Cheeto chicken-on-a-stick. Yum!

It’s another SXSW 2025 red carpet exclusive! We chat with the cast and crew of “Government Cheese” premiering on Apple TV+.

Looking for a fun experience with your family? San Antonio Broadway Theatre presents “Mean Girls Jr.” We have a behind-the-scenes preview of this show coming Saturday to the Jo Long Theatre at the Carver Cultural Community Center.

We want to see your Fiesta photos! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite Fiesta moments or medals, and we might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.