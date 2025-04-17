As seen on SA Live - Thursday, April 17, 2025

SA Live Fiesta medal giveaway Apr. 17! Line starts at 10 a.m., start giving away medals after 11 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., it’s SA Live’s first Fiesta medal giveaway of 2025! Plus, Easter candy, Easter brunch & more.

The SA Live Fiesta medal giveaway for today is at La Villita Café at 418 Villita St. The line begins at 10 a.m. Medals will be handed out after 11 a.m.

Recommended Videos

Peeps are on the decline as America’s (former) favorite Easter candy, according to ecommerce accelerator Pattern. Here’s how the Easter candy favorites shake out now:

Jelly Beans – 21% share of demand

Cadbury Mini Eggs – 19%

Peeps – 18%

Chocolate Bunnies – 11%

Starburst Jelly Beans – 7%

Sour Patch Kids — 7%

Cadbury Eggs — 6%

Skittles — 6%

Starburst — 3%

M&Ms — 2%

Our Question of the Day: What’s your favorite Easter candy? Vote here, then look for the results on this morning’s show.

Did you know Max & Louie’s New York Diner offers Easter and Fiesta brunch options? We give you a taste.

Making Easter dinner or brunch at home? Beef Loving Texans share their roast beef sliders recipe, and Fischer & Wieser has three Easter recipes for you to try, including bluebonnet lemon lavender cookies.

Blingfest Bead & Jewelry Show is this Saturday and Sunday, and we get a preview with San Antonio Bead Society.

“Countess Cabaret with Luann de Lesseps,” the live show with the Real Housewives legend, comes to the Empire Theater tomorrow. We chat with the countess herself.

We want to see your Fiesta photos! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite Fiesta moments or medals, and we might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.