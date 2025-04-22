As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, April 22, 2025

The Texas Cavaliers River Parade is coming up on Monday, Apr. 28, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., it’s Earth Day! Plus, Fiesta gear, a visit to a local school with the Texas Cavaliers and more.

There’s a Party for the Planet at the San Antonio Zoo today! It’s going on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Our Question of the Day: How do you celebrate Earth Day? Share your nature pics here, then look for yours on this morning’s show.

The Texas Cavaliers River Parade has been supporting local children’s charities since 1989. Today, we tag along with King Antonio as he stops by Scobee Elementary School for a Fiesta visit.

Fiesta Feet brings the Fiesta looks from head to toe! We try out their handmade shoes crafted for Fiesta style.

Did you know you can gear your skin care regimen toward Fiesta, too? We get tips from Simply Tiff’s natural skin care.

Image Avenue Clothier gears up some of our KSAT friends in their Fiesta finest, thanks to help from SA Live contributor David Hurtado.

We want to see your Fiesta photos! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite Fiesta moments or medals, and we might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.