As seen on SA Live - Friday, April 25, 2025

SA Live Fiesta medal giveaway, Chanclas y Cervezas, Miss Fiesta 2025, on-trend chamoy Fiesta snacks & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

We're giving away SA Live Fiesta medals today at Boot Barn on NW Loop 410! Line starts at 10 a.m.; medals given out after 11 a.m. (Brittney Daniels, Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., get ready for an SA Live Fiesta medal giveaway! Plus, Chanclas y Cervezas, Miss Fiesta stops by, on-trend chamoy Fiesta snacks and more.

Our Question of the Day: Do you have Fiesta spirit? Share your Fiesta pics here, then look for them on this morning’s show.

The SA Live Fiesta medal giveaway for today is at Boot Barn on NW Loop 410 near Ingram Park Mall. The line begins at 10 a.m. Medals will be handed out after 11 a.m.

There are a ton of Fiesta events around town this weekend, including Chanclas y Cervezas on the South Side. SA Live contributor John Marr takes us there for a preview. Other Fiesta events are listed here.

Miss Fiesta 2025 stops by our set at the KSAT Studios today to pump us up!

We’re setting the Fiesta table with a Minecraft mashup from Chamoy City Limits. You don’t want to miss these on-trend treats.

You can’t Fiesta without a flower crown! Happy Chick Beauty Designs stops by to show us her latest creations, which she makes for many of your favorite TV personalities at KSAT.

Heath Sparkling Wines shares spring wine pairing with Texas wines. Plus, you can vote for Chef Ivan for favorite chef here.

We want to see even more of your Fiesta photos! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite Fiesta moments or medals, and we might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

