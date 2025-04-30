As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, April 30, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., get ready for an SA Live Fiesta medal giveaway!

Our Question of the Day: What is the one item you need in your Fiesta survival kit? Share your comment here, then look for your answer on this morning’s show.

Recommended Videos

The SA Live Fiesta medal giveaway for today is at Del Rio Tortilla Factory at 1402 Gillette on the South Side. The line begins at 10 a.m. Medals will be handed out after 11 a.m.

There are a ton of Fiesta events around town this week, including Festival de Cascarones. We give you a preview, and Jada is live at PACfest at Palo Alto College for a taste of their Fiesta event happening tomorrow.

Feather, Fluff & Flings, who decorated our Fiesta set, share some of their special designs for the Party with a Purpose.

Jen takes us to a Battle of Flowers Parade float maker to share their story. The Battle of Flowers Parade is this Friday, live on KSAT12.

Plus, we check in with the Sotomayor High School drumline ahead of their performance in tomorrow’s Battle of Flowers Band Festival, which airs on KSAT12 this Saturday.

Need a fun dip for your Fiesta party? Content creator and cookbook author Alfredo Garcia stops by to make a viral avocado dip with us.

We want to see even more of your Fiesta photos! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite Fiesta moments or medals, and we might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.