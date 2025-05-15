Skip to main content
Haze icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 15, 2025

What is padel? Plus, Sunday brunch event, new spots to visit this summer & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Tags: as seen on sa live, SA Live
What do you get when you combine squash and tennis? You get the sport of padel, which looks a lot like paddleball. (KPRC / Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., the sport of padel, a Sunday brunch team-up, places to visit this summer and a small business owner shares her story.

It’s Bring Flowers to Someone Day! Our Question of the Day: Who do you think deserves flowers today? Share your comments and photos here, then look for them later on this morning’s show.

Recommended Videos

A bagel team-up between the chefs from Cherrity Bar and Il Forno will tantalize your taste buds at The Cherrity Bar Brunch Market this Sunday. We give you a taste of their kimchi cream cheese bagels.

It’s not paddleball, it’s padel! Jen takes us inside Pick and Padel San Antonio, a sporty new spot where you can play padel, a game growing in popularity that combines tennis and squash.

Have you been to the San Antonio Art League & Museum? It’s where timeless Texas treasures meet contemporary voices in the King William District. We take you inside.

Plus, Jada takes us to meet the owner of Blinx Suites, a small business that provides upscale individual suites for health, beauty and creative entrepreneurs.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Diana Winters headshot

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email

Loading...

KSAT DEALS