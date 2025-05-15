As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 15, 2025

What do you get when you combine squash and tennis? You get the sport of padel, which looks a lot like paddleball.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., the sport of padel, a Sunday brunch team-up, places to visit this summer and a small business owner shares her story.

It’s Bring Flowers to Someone Day! Our Question of the Day: Who do you think deserves flowers today? Share your comments and photos here, then look for them later on this morning’s show.

Recommended Videos

A bagel team-up between the chefs from Cherrity Bar and Il Forno will tantalize your taste buds at The Cherrity Bar Brunch Market this Sunday. We give you a taste of their kimchi cream cheese bagels.

It’s not paddleball, it’s padel! Jen takes us inside Pick and Padel San Antonio, a sporty new spot where you can play padel, a game growing in popularity that combines tennis and squash.

Have you been to the San Antonio Art League & Museum? It’s where timeless Texas treasures meet contemporary voices in the King William District. We take you inside.

Plus, Jada takes us to meet the owner of Blinx Suites, a small business that provides upscale individual suites for health, beauty and creative entrepreneurs.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.