As seen on SA Live - Thank You, Coach Pop Special - Monday, May 19, 2025

Sharing love for former Spurs coach Gregg Popovich

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

JC Art honors former Spurs coach Gregg Popovich with graphic art. (JC Art , Copyright 2025 by JC Art.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we hear from former Spurs players, community artists and more who want to say thank you to former Spurs coach Gregg Popovich for all he’s done for the Spurs and the city of San Antonio.

We want you to show your love for Coach Pop! Whether it’s words of encouragement or photos, share them here and look for them later on this morning’s show.

The following San Antonio artists share how Pop inspired them:

Former Spurs Coyote Rob Wicall and Spurs boxing trainer Jesse James Leija look back on their time with Popovich and share their memories.

We learn one of Pop’s favorite recipes from Chef Jose Benitez.

Plus, the military is near and dear to Popovich’s heart. We chat with Wish for Our Heroes about how he gives back to their organization and those who served.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

KSAT DEALS