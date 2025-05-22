Skip to main content
As seen on SA Live - Home Improvement Show - Thursday, May 22, 2025

Organizing your home, patio planting, making the most of small spaces & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

What's on your home improvement to-do list? (Brittney Daniels, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., organizing your home, patio planting, making the most of small spaces and more on SA Live’s Home Improvement Show.

Did you know Tom Cruise is in San Antonio today? That brings us to our Question of the Day: What’s your favorite Tom Cruise movie? Share your answer here, then look for it later on this morning’s show.

Bless this mess! If you need help organizing your home, Bee Organized San Antonio has some life-changing habits and tips to help you get started.

Uprooted Gardens shows us how to pot plants and herbs on your home patio for the summer.

We needed a little help with some of our small spaces on set, so we called in IKEA Live Oak and Experimenting with Decor for an assist. Stay tuned for the big reveal.

Plus, foundation repair tips from the experts at Baird Foundation Repair, and it’s the final weekend of the 2025 Parade of Homes.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

