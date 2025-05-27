As seen on SA Live - Thank You, Coach Pop Special - Tuesday, May 27, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we hear from former Spurs players, community artists and more who want to say thank you to former Spurs coach Gregg Popovich for all he’s done for the Spurs and the city of San Antonio.

The following San Antonio artists share how Pop inspired them:

Former Spurs Coyote Rob Wicall and Spurs boxing trainer Jesse James Leija look back on their time with Popovich and share their memories.

We learn one of Pop’s favorite recipes from Chef Jose Benitez.

Plus, the military is near and dear to Popovich’s heart. We chat with Wish for Our Heroes about how he gives back to their organization and those who served.

