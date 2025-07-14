As seen on SA Live - Monday, July 14 2025

San Antonio – Today at 10 a.m., SA continues to give back to flood relief. Plus, a local young actress stars in summer blockbuster.

Local businesses continue to contribute to recovery efforts.

Mama Margies is donating 15% of sales all day today to give back to flood relief.

Torchy’s Tacos is donating $1 from every “American” style taco sold for the rest of the month.

Burger Boy is donating 10% of all their sales tomorrow to Kerr County Flood Relief fund.

Billy Gene’s Restaurant is also giving back. First responders who dine there can choose anything off the menu for free.

Audrina Miranda plays “Isabella Delgado” in “Jurassic World: Rebirth.” She traveled all over the world filming the movie, and she shares her story.

WWE’s Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill, is coming to SA. Come see her live.

Feeling fancy? Debra Buening, owner of A Touch of Elegance Cakery, shares some Bastille Day macarons.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.